Gloucester's schools superintendent is recommending that school employees must be vaccinated and everyone wear face coverings when classes begin in a few weeks
Superintendent Ben Lummis provided the School Committee at its Wednesday meeting with his list of recommendations on face coverings, vaccines and other COVID-19 specific details to how the district might conduct its school year during the ongoing pandemic.
"There is a lot of work tonight and there is a lot of work between now and Aug. 30 and 31," Lummis said. "But the intention here is to have a regular school day, every day throughout the whole school year."
"There are sacrifices we need to make for the common good and common health," he added.
Lummis' proposed protocols come as the state is seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections. There were 24 cases in the city Wednesday and one person hospitalized, according to the city Health Department.
Lummis is recommending that being fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus is a condition of employment for all adults who work in the schools. He noted that medical and religious exemptions should be allowed.
While vaccination will not be mandated for students — a vaccine is not available for those younger than 12 — Lummis recommended that the district work with the mayor’s office, city Health Department, and other local agencies on a citywide campaign to get all eligible schoolchildren vaccinated.
He added that he hopes to have a reported percentage of students who are fully vaccinated each month and hold a vaccination clinic at O’Maley and Gloucester High schools in the beginning of the school year.
The school district plans to work with the city’s Health Department to monitor community transmission, vaccination coverage, testing, and changes in positive cases.
Lummis also noted that he is recommending that, in order to operate school as normally as possible, all staff and students, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks indoors while in any school facility and on all transportation. This is inline with the Centers for Disease Control and American Academy of Pediatrics, who both recommend that all individuals indoors and in school be masked regardless of vaccination status.
Face masks, he said, would not be required when outside or when an adult is alone in a segregated space such as an office, cubicle, and classroom.
To keep tabs on the virus, the district planning to use two types of testing in the schools that were used last year to know if any transmission is happening in schools and minimize the number of staff and students who quarantine outside of school.
These tests are a diagnostic BiNaxNow Rapid Antigen test for students and staff who have symptoms or were in close contact to someone with COVID-19 and a weekly group PCR testi for unvaccinated students who consent and staff who cannot be vaccinated.
Nothing is set in stone yet as the School Committee plans to have a public hearing on Aug. 25 to hear from the community about the protocols discussed. The committee does plan to vote that night on vaccination policies.
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 2,083 confirmed cases, of which 45 were active from Aug. 1 to 14. The city reported 24 active cases Wednesday, and one hospitalization. Assistant Health Director Max Schenk noted on Thursday that with a 2.5% positivity rate, the city has 15 new cases since its last report and one hospitalization. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19.
Rockport: 316 confirmed cases, 279 recovered. As of Monday, there were 12 active cases in town. At least 12 residents have died of the virus. The town had a 2.7% positivity rate from Aug. 1 to 14.
Essex: 204 confirmed cases Wednesday. The town had a 1.7% positivity rate from Aug. 1 to 14.
Manchester: 258 confirmed cases, 5 active, Thursday, up from 254 last week. The town had a 2.35% positivity rate from Aug. 1 to 14.
