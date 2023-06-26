Adjustments to the school’s 2023-2024 spending plan to close a $659,000 gap between the mayor’s budget that was approved by the City Council and what the schools had proposed to spend has been approved the Gloucester School Committee’s Building and Finance Subcommittee.
The moves will allow the schools to address spending on special education. The School Committee is scheduled to take a final vote on the school budget this Wednesday, June 28.
The City Council on June 13 approved the city’s $133.9 million budget, containing a single line item of more than $49.7 million for the schools. This works out to be a $2.75 million, or 5.85%, increase above what the schools were budgeted for this school year.
However, the schools had proposed a fiscal 2024 budget of $50.6 million, which would have resulted in a $3.4 million, or 7.25%, increase. Fiscal 2024 begins July 1.
School Committee subcommittee members who approved the adjustments were Bill Melvin, Melissa Teixeira Prince and Chair Kathy Clancy. Superintendent Ben Lummis, the school’s CFO Gary Frisch, and Director of Finance Stephanie Frontiera made the budget presentation.
“We had to make some budget adjustments for a couple of different reasons,” said Lummis, “first of all to address this gap.”
The schools also needed to make changes to the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund grants to make sure that the schools have sufficient money for the increased costs of out-of-district tuition and transportation in fiscal 2024, Lummis said.
Lummis said the city and the mayor agreed to take on one-time payments for the schools totaling $300,000, which includes the repair of the grease traps at O’Maley Innovation Middle School and at Gloucester High, and a payment this upcoming fiscal year for the purchase of school buses.
Frisch told Clancy the deferred payment on the buses is about $90,000.
The way the funding from the city works out is the one-time funding for the grease traps and buses lifts $300,000 from the operating budget to help close the gap.
Lummis said there was $90,000 in “building based reductions” including cuts in supplies, technology and one position. Adjustments also include the reduction of three full-time equivalent special education positions for a savings of $146,000. These positions are being addressed through retirements and attrition.
“We also have additional retirements,” Lummis said, that were “above and beyond what we anticipated.” Those retirement savings add up to about $143,000.
To help cover costs, the schools plan to cut the special education contingency fund from $500,000 to $250,000, and defer moving certain ESSER grant-funded positions to the operating budget for savings of $327,000.
Lummis described an ESSER transfer of $327,000 in fiscal 2023 to fiscal 2024.
He said some of this school year’s amendment from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on ESSER funds was denied due to its timing.
He said the schools still have access to the funding, but will need to spend it in fiscal 2024.
Lummis said the schools were reducing ESSER spending in fiscal 2023 and shifting it to fiscal 2024 which makes funding available in the fiscal 2024 operating budget for anticipated special education and transportation costs.
This move impacts this year’s school operating budget, but benefits the upcoming school budget.
He said the adjustments outlined before the subcommittee allow the schools to close the $650,000 budget gap with the city. They also the schools to apply $644,000 to special education out-of-district tuition in 2024.
