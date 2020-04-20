Students may want to hold off on purchasing corsages and renting limos this spring.
But not forever.
In expectation that stay-at-home orders in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic will conflict with end of the school year plans, the Gloucester School Committee is considering the possibility of rescheduling prom and graduation for students enrolled in the school district.
"I am looking for a rescheduled date, not a cancellation," School Committee Vice Chairperson Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince emphasized to a Times reporter on Monday. "Our best childhood memories usually include prom and graduation, and I don't want to take that away from any student."
Potential new dates for these two events will be discussed at Wednesday night's Gloucester School Committee meeting, which will be held virtually on the online meeting platform of Zoom.
"There is no specific plan in front of us," School Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope said, explaining that the committee is looking at alternative dates and online platforms.
Senior events were not the only memorable moments Teixiera Prince was sad to see be altered due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Fifth-graders also will have to alter their graduation and have missed milestones such as the annual Mad Hot Ball and Nature's Classroom.
"There are so many memories that are lost," Teixeira Prince said. "I hope that we can recapture some of them over the summer."
For Teixeira Prince, an ideal solution would be finding dates that won't need to be changed a second time and won't conflict with students leaving for college.
"I am looking for the best dates that accommodate our health and safety and students' schedules," Teixeira Prince said. "I hope we can move forward with some sort of date and give some indicator when or how this could happen."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE
What: Gloucester School Committee meeting.
When: Wednesday, April 22, at 7 p.m.
Where: Join from a computer or smart device at https://zoom.us/j/913851187; or via phone, 1-312-626-6799, alternate, 1-346-248-7799. Meeting ID is 913 851 187
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.