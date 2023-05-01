The Gloucester Association of Educational Paraprofessionals has started negotiations for a new contract and says its members deserve a starting salary of at least $40,000.
“I would like to see a living wage and respect as educators, I think those are two of the most important things,” said GAEP negotiating team member Dawn Leoni of Gloucester, a paraprofessional and union building representative at Veterans Memorial Elementary School in session at the former St. Ann School.
The paraprofessionals, also known as Education Support Professionals (ESPs) are seeking a living wage, increased respect as educators and an affordable education to help them strengthen their careers, according to a flyer handed out at a rally on Grant Circle on Thursday in advance of their first round of negotiations at Gloucester High with the schools’ negotiating team as the union seeks a new contract.
The flyer states a living wage for a single person in Essex County with no children is nearly $50,000. The flyer goes on to say that ESPs in Gloucester earn $22,000 to $28,000 a year. Leoni said she earns about $21,000.
The flyer carried a “Resolution to Endorse the Education Support Professional Bill of Rights and Bargaining Platform.” The resolution can be found at actionnetwork.org/petitions/supportgaep/.
About 100 people took part in Thursday’s demonstration from 5 to 5:45 p.m., including paraprofessionals, Gloucester teachers who are members of the Gloucester Teachers Association, and a field representative of the Massachusetts Teachers Association.
The group were met with sporadic honks from passing cars and trucks.
Negotiations started with a similar demonstration outside Gloucester High at the end of March as both sides met to agree on ground rules for negotiations.
During a portion of the Thursday’s negotiating session in the Gloucester High library broadcast on Zoom, School Committee member Samantha Watson, a member of the Personnel Subcommittee, read a statement of their values and intentions.
The statement said, in part: “We agree that Gloucester’s Education Support Professionals play critically important roles educating and supporting Gloucester’s public school students. The work of Gloucester’s ESPs is essential to the effective operation of our schools. We are aware of the changing nature of your work over the past few years. We would like to hear from your team how these changes are affecting you. We acknowledge that paraprofessionals can be provided with additional professional development that would help continue to build their skills and be even more effective with students.”
Watson said the committee intends to offer proposals “that will significantly increase salaries, including introducing an entirely new salary schedule.” She said the proposals would allow ESPs to take part in well-planned professional development throughout the school year, and allow new ESPs to complete training before they start their job.
In open session, both sides went through the language of the various contract proposals line by line in preparation for a further negotiations scheduled for Monday, May 8, according to the calendar on the city’s website.
