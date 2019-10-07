The Gloucester Public Schools Personnel Sub-Committee has postponed today's meeting.
During this meeting, according to the Gloucester Public Schools' official agenda, committee members were going to discuss collective bargaining strategies with the Gloucester Teachers Association (GTA).
"Negotiating always takes a series of meetings," committee member Kathy Clancy wrote in an email. "At these negotiating sessions both parties discuss proposals that have been put forth by each side for a new contract with the GTA. The members of our negotiating team from the School Committee are Melissa Teixeira, Jonathan Pope, and myself."
The chief negotiator for Gloucester's teachers is Gloucester Teachers Association President Cynthia Carney.
A new date for the committee meeting has not been scheduled yet.
