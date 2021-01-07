Every year, Laura Lee dreads the return of Jan. 16.
Mid-January through the end of March are often slower for local businesses with seasonal liquor licenses, such as Lee’s The Cave at 44 Main St., that are required to halt selling liquor for those months.
“Ten weeks of no wine sales during the height of New England winters,” Lee sighed.
But this year, Lee is overjoyed by the fact that Gov. Charlie Baker has approved an extension of Gloucester’s seasonal liquor licenses.
The seasonal licenses will authorize the holders to sell alcoholic beverages for on- and off-premise consumption from Jan. 16 to March 31.
“This is pretty much the city and state pulling out all the stops to do whatever it can to keep us afloat,” Lee said.
A helping hand
When City Councilor Barry Pett saw how locals were coming together to support Gloucester businesses last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, he began to consider what could be done to help in the long term.
“I had started thinking about the fact as (the pandemic) continued and didn’t look like it was going away, what about the seasonal liquor license holders?” he said.
So, with the help of Councilors Melissa Cox and Steve LeBlanc, the city’s Licensing Board and the mayor’s office, Pett wrote a bill that would extend the city’s seasonal liquor licenses.
Pett also enlisted state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, for whom he worked for more than 20 years dealing with constituent issues, and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante.
“This is about additionally helping the seasonal liquor license holders during the pandemic year,” Pett said, noting that he had received support of year-round liquor license holders for the extension.
Pett emphasized that this extension is only for this year, as he and those behind the change are not trying to alter the way the city handles liquor licenses beyond the pandemic.
Adjusting to a new normal
As a store that specializes in cheese, wine and chocolates, the idea of having to temporarily halt liquor sales seems “illogical” to Lee.
Lee said the winter months are a perfect time to sell alcohol as people are celebrating Valentine’s Day, Easter, and are usually inside and wanting to snuggle up with a glass of wine and some chocolates.
“Even pre-COVID times, New England winters are pretty dark and cold,” she said. “People want to stay in.”
And while every year she feels the impact of no liquor sales during these months, Lee was especially nervous this year as the effects of the pandemic hit small businesses hard.
Lee said she saw her business go down about 80% in 2020.
“Probably more than that,” she said, explaining that she has moved her business online with appointment-only service in her brick-and-mortar store on Main Street.
“We are all just trying to keep our heads above water,” she said, referring to the many businesses on Main Street that are working to keep up with rent and utility payments during the pandemic.
But now that she will be able to keep selling wine, Lee is already brainstorming ways to leverage the additional months of liquor sales. This includes custom-made cheese and wine baskets for Zoom get-together events.
“I can’t believe the difference (the extension) is going to make,” Lee said. “We are breathing a little bit easier.”
