The first Community Open House on the planning initiative for Gloucester’s Comprehensive Plan is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon in Kyrouz Auditorium in City Hall, 9 Dale Ave.
Those drafting Gloucester’s Comprehensive Plan to help guide the 400-year-old seaport’s development over the next decade are looking for the community’s input.
The Sept. 9 Community Open House is free to attend and will have activities for all ages, including a presentation from the consultant team at 11 a.m., which will be recorded by 1623 Studios.
During the open house, community members will be invited to engage in a variety of interactive stations to share their hopes, concerns and visions for the city’s future.
You can learn more about the Comprehensive Plan process by going to the city’s website under the Community Development Department at https://gloucester-ma.gov/264/Community-Development.
There, you will find information about the Comprehensive Plan under “Current Initiatives.”