Those drafting Gloucester’s Comprehensive Plan to help guide the 400-year-old seaport’s development over the next decade are looking for the community’s input and help to create a photo library of Gloucester’s special places.
This, as the first Community Open House on the planning initiative is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon in one of Gloucester’s special places, Kyrouz Auditorium in City Hall, 9 Dale Ave.
On Tuesday, the city invited the public to share photos and get involved with its long-range planning initiative.
The upcoming open house starts the community involvement phase of the Comprehensive Plan.
Recently, the city contracted with the Roslindale-based JM Goldson, an independent planning firm, to craft the plan, the city’s first since 2001. The approximately $299,000 to hire the consulting firm came from about $23 million the city received in COVID Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
“This plan is long range, visionary, and primarily focused on the city’s physical and social evolution,” the city said in a prepared statement.
The plan is meant to guide local decision makers in various topics, including:
- Land use.
- Demographics and housing.
- Employment and economic development conditions.
- Open space, natural resources, and sustainability.
- Cultural and historic resources.
- Transportation.
- Public services and facilities.
The first phase of the planning effort was launched in June as a fact-finding mission working with local subject matter experts to define Gloucester’s existing conditions.
Gloucester is now working with the consultants to launch Phase II, which marks the start of the broader public engagement process. This phase is expected to run through February and will involve multiple opportunities for Gloucester community members to get involved and help shape the city’s future.
Members of the community have been invited to create a photo library of Gloucester’s special places with the goal of collecting photos to include in the Existing Conditions Profile and other future Comprehensive Plan documents and marketing materials.
The Sept. 9 Community Open House is free to attend and will have activities for all ages, including a presentation from the consultant team at 11 a.m., which will be recorded by 1623 Studios.
During the open house, community members will be invited to engage in a variety of interactive stations to share their hopes, concerns and visions for the city’s future.
You can learn more about the Comprehensive Plan process by going to the city’s website under the Community Development Department at https://gloucester-ma.gov/264/Community-Development.
There, you will find information about the Comprehensive Plan under “Current Initiatives.”
You can also find this webpage at https://gloucester-ma.gov/1366/Comprehensive-Plan, where there is a link to an online submission form for photos.
You may also submit photos by emailing Assistant Project Manager Elana Zabar at elana@jmgoldson.com.