The city has plans to make downtown Gloucester more accessible to everyone who wants to explore what the island has to offer.
The City Council is hosting a public hearing Tuesday night to discuss Community Development Director Jill Cahill and Public Works Director Mike Hale’s loan authorization request of $600,000. The money would pay the costs associated with various street improvements projects that include, but are not limited to, street, sidewalk and curbing improvements in various downtown areas and also around City Hall and Sawyer Free Library on Dale Avenue and the Cape Ann Museum.
The improvements will include the installation of wheelchair ramps, crosswalks, and pedestrian walkways including signage and signals that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The installations will provide safe, ADA-compliant pedestrian connections among and between the various downtown streets.
As they seek funding from the city, Cahill and Hale are also expecting $275,000 from a Shared Streets Grant to support the total spending for this project.
IF YOU WATCH
What: Gloucester City Council during it meeting hosts a public hearing regarding a loan authorization request for $600,000 for Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant streetscapes improvements during
When: Tuesday, March 23, at 6 p.m.
Where: Remote meeting via Zoom, at http://bit.ly/3cPxQTG or by calling 1-312-626-6799 or 1-929-205-6099. Meeting ID is 833 3707 1861.