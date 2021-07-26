The City of Gloucester is working with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) to update its 2021 Open Space and Recreation Plan (OSRP). This plan will serve to guide the city’s decisions on open space and recreation activities for the next seven years.
The OSRP survey is intended to help Gloucester officials and leaders better understand the current interests and needs of the community, in regards to parks and recreational facilities. The survey includes questions related to park use as well as park programming and amenities. The survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and will be open until Friday, August 6.
The survey can be found at https://mapc.ma/GloucesterParksSurvey
More information may found on the city's webpage at https://gloucester-ma.gov/131/Open-Space-Recreation-Committee