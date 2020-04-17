The surge of novel coronavirus cases that Gov. Charlie Baker warned Massachusetts residents about is creeping its way over the bridge.
Gloucester's Director of Public Health Karin Carroll announced on Friday that there are 104 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city.
That is 39 more than that 65 the Gov. Charlie Baker released on Tuesday in his city/town tally of COVID-19 cases statewide from Jan. 1 to April 14.
"We are reiterating it again and again and again in a million different ways throughout our community that we need to social distance" Carroll said at an emergency Waterways Board meeting on Thursday evening. "Right now we are kind of in the eye of the storm."
As of Friday, six Gloucester residents have died from COVID-19 complications, 47 are in isolation, four are hospitalized, and 47 have recovered.
Testing led to the spike in numbers, Carroll confirmed.
"We had an opportunity to test a large number of our high-risk residents this week which we expected would yield positive, asymptomatic results," she said. "This is an important public health measure so we can isolate and monitor those residents before they become sick or infect others."
This included testing by the state's Mobile Testing Program for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and rest homes, as well as at another congregate living facility.
Since Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken announced a state of emergency for the city of Gloucester in mid-March, residents have had to put a pause on daily life, curtailing attendance at religious services, visiting loved ones, and recreational activities.
"All of those things fall under this umbrella of difficult things to give up, but every bit of contribution we can make right now to reducing exposure to one another, to first responders, we then might go home, and contact is the name of the game," Carroll explained.
As the city's Department of Public Heath works alongside the Mayor's Office, residents are asked to not put themselves and others at risk of unrelated accidents or possible contamination.
"Humans are accident-prone and as soon as we leave our houses, stuff happens," Carroll said. "Right now, we don't want to add any pressure to our hospitals or to our first responders that we don't need to."
With the state anticipating the peak of illness to hit between now and April 20, city leaders are recommending residents take the following precautions:
Limit, or if possible eliminate, all essential trips, such as grocery shopping.
Avoid gatherings and maintain physical distance from others in public.
Practice good hygiene including thorough and frequent hand-washing.
Don't touch your face.
Wear a mask or face covering when out in public.
"We are in the eye of the storm," Carroll emphasized. "We need to look at this as a short term sacrifice that all of us are making."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.