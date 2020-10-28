After Gloucester saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases after Columbus Day, the number of positive cases has decreased.
As of Monday, Oct. 26, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the city has decreased from a high of 79 to 32 infected individuals. There have been 449 overall cases, 391 recovered and 26 COVID-19 related deaths.
"The trend for the following two weeks has seen a steady decline in cases," said Karin Carroll, the city's public health director. "We have cleared many of the original 79 in isolation and quarantine."
"It is another good sign," she added at Tuesday night's City Council meeting, where she updated councilors on the current COVID-19 status of the city.
The demographic of those infected with COVID-19 has shifted as well, Carroll explained, as it is infecting predominately a younger population between the ages of 30 and 40.
"Obviously, that is a good thing for our most vulnerable," she explained. "It is not the best for containing the virus."
Many of those now getting infected with the virus are of a working or parenting age, making it harder to contain the virus in one place.
In addition to the change of infected individuals, Carroll also explained that they are seeing the largest source of cases are coming from households.
"A lot of spread can happen quickly," Carroll warned.
Having identified the risks associated with the shift in those becoming infected, the city's Health Department has reestablished a business liaison to help businesses stay safe.
The waves of the pandemic
For the majority of the summer, the city's positive cases were below 1%.
When the city began to see a rise in cases around Columbus Day, seeing 17 new positive cases in one day, the Mayor's Office contacted the Baker-Polito administrators to get low barrier testing at Stage Fort Park.
"The idea was to encourage asymptomatic people to come and get tested to find out what is going on in our community," Carroll said.
She explained that during the free testing at Stage Fort Park, 600 people per day received a test.
Of the new cases that surged after Columbus Day, there have been no hospitalizations, no new deaths, and no cases within the city's long-term care facilities or senior housing.
Being in the 'red zone'
As the city reached more than eight positive cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, it has — as defined by the state — gone into the red.
Because of this, many people within the Gloucester area received a robotic message on Monday notifying them of the city's high risk status.
"It is only part of the story," Carroll assured, explaining that the notification was a standard alert that is sent by the state to those in "red" high risk communities.
"We want to move back to where there are less new cases and we are optimistic that is happening now," Carroll said. "But we are also realistic that things can change rather quickly."
