While this year's state primaries were void of bake sales and required COVD-19 precautions, Gloucester saw an uptick in voter turnout on Tuesday.
Of Gloucester's 21,705 registered voters, 8,497 or 39.1% cast ballots Tuesday.
In comparison, during the 2018 state primary, 4,103, or 18.94%, of the city's 21,659 registered voters cast cards.
The reason for the increased turnout, City Clerk Joanne Senos said, was "due to the options for voters to cast their ballots."
She had expected a lower in-person turnout this year due to the option to mail-in ballots, but said "it was a slow start and picked up during the afternoon and evening."
As votes came rolling in late Tuesday night, the most watched race between U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and challenger U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III went back and forth right up until the final vote was counted.
Incumbent Markey ended up clinching a Democratic spot on the ballot for the November's U.S. Senate race with 4,317 votes, 57.84%, cast in his favor by Gloucester voters. Kennedy came up short with 3,008 votes, 42.06% of those cast in the race. The statewide outcome was similar.
Democratic voters also chose U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Salem by 5,668 votes, or 81%, over challengers Jamie Belsito and Angus McQuilken, both of Topsfield, to move on to the November election for the U.S. House District 6 seat. McQuilken came in four votes ahead of Belsito, 657-654, with nine write-in votes cast. Again, the outcome on the district level was similar.
The box next to Governor's Council incumbent and Gloucester resident Eileen Duff's name was ticked off by 5,729 or 99% of voters. Pamela Casey O'Brien of Saugus also received 99%, or 5,390 votes cast for county Register of Probate. Both were unopposed.
Incumbent Ann-Margaret Ferrante faced no opposition to continuing as state First Essex District representative, receiving 5,923 votes. Sixty-three write-in votes were cast.
Although there was no Democratic candidate, 1,150 write-in votes were cast in the state Senate race for the First Essex and Middlesex District seat held by incumbent Bruce E. Tarr, a Gloucester Republican.
On the Republican ballot, Tarr of Gloucester, who had no challengers, received 1,183, or 98%, of the 1,202 votes cast.
Kevin O'Connor won out against Shiva Ayyaduri, 704-510, to move onto November's U.S. Senate race against Markey, and John Paul Moran, who was unopposed, received 1,020 votes in the race for the U.S. House District 6 seat against Moulton.
The official results of the state primary elections in Gloucester will be certified this Friday and posted on the city website, Senos confirmed.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.