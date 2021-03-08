ROCKPORT — Windhover Performing Arts Center and Gloucester Stage Company will be teaming up this summer to bring socially distant, outdoor musicals and plays to Cape Ann.
Linda Hahn, executive director of Windhover, announced the partnership at last week's selectmen's meeting. Selectmen voted unanimously to grant the Granite Street performing arts center an entertainment license for this summer.
"Windhover is perfectly situated during this pandemic because it offers four-and-a-half acres of open space," Hahn explained to selectmen, "which allows for dance, music and theater performances in a safe environment. It's easy to socially distance there and it feels like this is the summer to act on it.
The two groups will reportedly produce four shows this summer. This includes "Tiny Beautiful Things," based on a memoir by Cheryl Strayed, in June; "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery" in July; and the regional premiere of "Seared" by playwright Theresa Rebeck.
"We'll be bringing our 2020 season to 2021," explained Gloucester Stage Managing Director Christopher Griffith on Friday. "It'll be the same shows but outdoors."
In addition, Hahn mentioned she plans to host performances from local and professional dance companies. Some musical performances may be included, but Hahn said her primary focus right now is theater and dance performances.
"I'm making as many preparations as I can to make Windhover a wonderful destination for the performing arts and hold every performance outdoors this summer," Hahn said.
Griffith, who was also in attendance at the meeting, detailed the Gloucester Stage's plans to follow Gov. Charlie Baker's COVID-19 protocols at Windhover.
"A large portion of the staff we employ are union members," he said, "so we have a little bit more stricter requirements when it comes to COVID safety. We'll be making sure that the audience feels that safety as well."
This includes temperature checks for all attendees and staff, mask requirements, and refunds for those who may feel COVID-19 symptoms before the show.
Hahn said she notified the those living around Windhover about the plans for the summer this past January, and even offered them free tickets to the upcoming shows. Some of the neighbors logged on to meeting to show their support.
"It sounds like a perfect partnership, really," said Betty Erkkila of Phillips Avenue, "and I think its a win for those two organizations and the public as well."
Lindsay Porter of Granite Street said she has been "always happy with whatever goes on there" at Windhover and her family "are full supporters" of the upcoming season.
More information about Gloucester Stage's 2021 season may be found at gloucesterstage.com.
