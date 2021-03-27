When Gloucester schoolchildren return to school the Monday after Easter, it will be to full-time, in-person lessons.
The Gloucester School District had sought a waiver to be exempted from a mandatory April 5 reopening for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, but it was denied by state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.
As result, Superintendent Ben Lummis announced Wednesday that Beeman, East Gloucester, Veterans Memorial, Plum Cove and West Parish Elementary schools would return to full 6-hour days of in-person learning on April 5.
O’Maley Innovation Middle School will return to a regular 6-hour day on April 26, the day after April vacation.
“This whole year has been a big deal,” Lummis told the School Committee in making the announcement. “This is yet another step in the big deal this year.”
Riley also mandated that middle schoolers must go back to full-time in school-learning starting April 28.
Lummis noted that Riley and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education have not released any guidance or timeline for when and how high schools will return to full time, in-person learning.
As local school officials work to get schoolchildren back into the classroom, Lummis has identified that lunch is the “single biggest” operational hurdle.
“It will not be glamorous,” Lummis said, explaining that meals will be held in the cafeteria, gym, and outdoor tents, and on folding stools, and mats.
“The weather will not always cooperate,” he added.
There will be no more pre-ordering for breakfast, which means that anyone who comes to breakfast gets served a meal.
Other significant hurdles that local officials have had to navigate include modifying all student and staff schedules by rebuilding the regular school day schedule, completing bus routes with the addition of more students, and using a federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II Grant to pay for hiring lunch and breakfast supervisors, tent rentals, and providing additional pay for education support professionals who work more hours.
To prepare for going back to in-person classes, the school district has been polling families to hear their thoughts on the upcoming adjustment.
According to the district's survey, in regards to returning to in-person learning, 89.7% of parents said that they would send their child to school when schools extend hours to a full day.
Out of 512 responses to the survey, 387 parents, or 75.6%, stated that they have no major concerns about their child returning to full-day of school.
Those that were concerned about their child's return to a full-day of in-person learning expressed cited underlying health concerns for their child and/or family members, a lack of adequate transportation, worries about the increased number of students in class, and concerns about how children will eat lunch and overall public health.
While families do have the option to keep their child enrolled in the district's Remote Learning Academy, if they choose to have their child return to in-person learning they are not guaranteed a spot in their "home" school.
Lummis said that this is because some schools have no more space to add additional students because of distancing requirements and space limitations.
April 5 will be the last day that families can move between in-person and the K-5 Remote Learning Academy for this upcoming term.
The district’s safety protocols — face coverings, hand hygiene, cleaning, and contact tracing — will remain in effect as the schools change over to regular length school days.
“We do need to remain vigilant even though things seem better, feel better, there is more sun,” Lummis said. “We all have to — across the community — remain vigilant about families, events, and taking those precautions.”
Lummis noted that if health data calls for it, the schools could return to hybrid or remote learning for the safety of students and staff.
