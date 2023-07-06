Seen as an approachable and empathetic school leader, including as someone who ran the Police Department’s Lobster Crate Race last summer, Superintendent Ben Lummis was rated “proficient” with some room for improvement in certain areas.
At its most recent meeting June 28, the School Committee approved his consolidated evaluation by a vote of 6-0, with member Laura Wiessen not in attendance. Discussion of his salary was referred to the School Committee’s Personnel Subcommittee which will meet over the summer.
In the evaluation, six members rated Lummis’ overall performance rating as “proficient” and one scored him as “exemplary.”
“I just have enjoyed having you as superintendent because I just see this person who has embraced our schools from Day 1,” School Committee Chair Kathy Clancy said.
“I really do appreciate how open and honest you folks are,” Lummis said, especially on specific areas “I know that we can do better, but also just recognizing the work that we’re doing.”
“It’s a lot of work, obviously, but it’s the right work for me,” said Lummis. He said in putting together the documentation for the evaluation, he saw it had been a remarkable year and that school officials had accomplished “a whole ton,” including revamping school attendance zones and moving the school building project along.
“I just appreciate being here in Gloucester and working for this community and with this community,” he said.
“I’m just very impressed with the amount of work that gets done from you and your office,” said School Committee member Melissa Teixeira Prince, who thanked Lummis and his team for their hard work.
“Good leaders always surround themselves with really good people and people who also do great work and you’ve done that,” said School Committee member Bill Melvin.
Consistent messages
School Committee member Samantha Watson praised Lummis for not only moving to Gloucester but for becoming a part of the community, such as taking part in the Lobster Crate Race. She praised his accessibility to families.
Mayor Greg Verga said he appreciated working with and getting to know Lummis.
“I think our schools are in really good shape,” Verga said. “There’s always room for improvement,” he added, saying the schools are headed in the right direction.
Lummis, the former interim superintendent of Brookline Public Schools, was selected as superintendent in June 2020 to take over for retired Superintendent Dr. Richard Safier. Lummis has steered the schools through the COVID-19 pandemic and has overseen the construction of the new East Veterans Elementary School on Webster Street.
Last year, the School Committee approved his new contract effective July 1, 2023, that runs through June 30, 2026. His salary was more than $193,000, with retention incentives built into the end of each year of the contract, including $2,000 at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.
At the start of the discussion about the evaluation, Clancy highlighted “consistent messages” from the seven-member school board in their comments.
“That Ben has a very, real human side to him,” she said. “He’s empathetic as a leader, he’s a good listener, (has) a great sense of humor and he truly cares, I think came through with everybody.”
Clancy said she also looked up the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s definition of “proficient” with superintendents ranked on their performance from “unsatisfactory” to “needs improvement” to “proficient” to “exemplary.”
Clancy said the definition of “proficient” means the performance is “fully satisfactory.”
Ratings breakdown
On the overall standard of instructional leadership, two School Committee members ranked Lummis as “needs improvement,” while five ranked him as “proficient.”
In the subcategories of instructional leadership, on curriculum, all seven members ranked him as “proficient.”
For instruction, one member rated him as “needs improvement,” three rated him as “proficient” and three rated him “exemplary.”
The overall rating for instruction was two “needs improvement,” four “proficient” and one “exemplary.”
On management and operations, four School Committee members rated Lummis “exemplary” and three rated him “proficient.”
On the third standard for Family and Community, Lummis’ overall ranking was “proficient.” In the subcategory of communication, six members ranked him “proficient,” and one rated him “exemplary.”
Lummis’ overall score on professional culture was four members ranking him “proficient” and three ranking him as “exemplary.”
In the subcategory of cultural proficiency, one member rated him as needing improvement, four rated him as “proficient,” and two members ranked him as “exemplary.”
One member commented: “I feel that Ben continues to move our district forward in positive ways. That being said, there is a clear need for improvement in cultural sensitivity among staff. Gloucester is a diverse community, with cultural, religious and ethnic differences. GPS staff does not always respond to student differences in ways that are caring, effective and lead to our shared goal of an improved sense of student belonging.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.