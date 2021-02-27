Gloucester takes aim at gun range hours, again

When and for how long Gloucester police may use the West Gloucester firing range is again a topic of debate.
The city’s Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee will meet Monday to discuss what it would look like to cut the hours during which the Gloucester Police Department is allowed to shoot at the range behind Haskell Pond off of Forest Lane.
The discussion, pegged for 6 p.m., comes as city councilors seek to find compromise that meets the needs of both residents and the officers.
"We put our heads together for ways in which we could shorten the times on the range," Councilor Melissa Cox said Friday, explaining that she and Councilor Jamie O'Hara had a lot of back and forth with police Chief Ed Conley.
Under a city ordinance approved last spring, use of the range is limited to firearms training for active and retired members of the Gloucester Police Department. By the ordinance:
The range is open from May 1 to Nov. 1 and every Wednesday between those dates. No shooting is allowed on Saturday, Sunday, or state-recognized holidays.
Hours of operation are restricted to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. except for “specific low-light training which will be conducted no later than 10 p.m. on those specific days.”
Biannual state-mandated training shall take place during the first 15 days of May and October.
Since the City Council hosted a public hearing to listen to comments from neighbors, trail walkers and concerned residents, a number of potential solutions have been brought to the table.
The latest idea from one resident: digital firearms training systems.
“I do not understand why the Gloucester Police Department does not use one of the systems that are digital and in use by other departments,” William Taylor of Gloucester wrote in a Letter to the Editor to the Times. “Laser Shot’ is one such company and there are many others out there.”
Others are requesting that the city scratch the entire ordinance and start over.
"There are so many issues surrounding the placement of this firing range at Haskell Pond Reservoir, including the fact that it was passed without input from the very community where it is located," the Preserve West Gloucester group wrote ton Friday. "These issues have generated such a multitude of objections to the range that it has grown into a city-wide issue with no reasonable compromise in sight. The City Council and the Gloucester Police Department need to take a huge step back, listen to the taxpayers, rescind this ordinance, and study options for Gloucester Police Department certification that works for everyone."
As residents continue to express concerns, Conley aims to alleviate some of the worries.
"In an effort to ensure the residents of Gloucester that we are mindful of the impact our training may have on our community, we have put together some frequently asked questions as it relates to our firing range," Conley wrote in a prepared statement. The FAQ sheet can be found at: https://gloucesterpd.com/firing-range-faq/
The department, as is articulated on its website, is committed to following the range-use limits in the ordinance to the letter.
“Nearly 90 percent of our officers live in Gloucester, so they have a deep sense of responsibility and investment in making sure department activities are planned and carried out in a way that is sensitive to the whole community,” Conley said.
Staff Writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU WATCH
Who and what: Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee will discuss West Gloucester Firing Range.
When: Monday, March 1, at 6 p.m.
Where: Remote meeting via Zoom at https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/s/82929711897 or by dialing 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799. Meeting ID is 829 2971 1897