Gloucester's school teachers will return to the classroom in two weeks working under an expired contract, and their union has submitted a proposal calling for a "market adjustment" that would grant more than 160 teachers overall pay hikes of more than 10 percent.
School officials are optimistic the two sides can find common ground as talks continue, and that the new school year will begin Sept. 3 without a hitch despite the lack of any new deal.
"It's not unusual," Superintendent Richard Safier said of starting the new school year without a teachers' contract. Members of the Gloucester Teachers Association would work under the terms of a contract that was signed in 2017 and carries through Aug. 31. That deal was implemented retroactively to September 2016.
"I think we've had a reasonable exchange of ideas, and I think both sides have laid the groundwork for constructive dialogue," Safier said.
The two sides differ greatly on what lengths the school district and city should go to in granting the teachers a set of requested annual base salary hikes.
The teachers' proposal calls for increases of 3 percent over each of the next three years, Safier said. That would come after a proposed "market adjustment" that — combined with other pay incentives such as advanced degrees and built-in, year-to-year step increases — would boost the pay for five teachers by 23 percent each, and raise the pay for another 166 teachers by 10 percent or more, according to data presented by the school district. Under the teachers' proposal, overall pay would range from a base, first-year level of $50,546 to a high of $90,819 — the level for 79 teachers for the coming school year if the GTA plan were to become become reality.
Bold proposals, common ground
Veterans Memorial fifth-grade teacher Cynthia Carney, who has headed negotiations for the teachers in the four sessions that began last April, did not return messages seeking comment Tuesday. But School Committee member Joel Favazza, who had voted against the last contract when it was approved in 2017, said he's concerned that a boost such as the one the teachers are seeking would need a city debt exclusion to push funding beyond the limits of the state's tax-limiting Proposition 2 1/2.
"The teachers are putting forth some bold proposals, but the School Committee likewise is trying to address some serious issues we have within the district," said Favazza, who is not part of the schools' negotiating team but has attended the open sessions. He noted that school officials are planning to push for a debt exclusion to fund a potential new or expanded school for East Gloucester.
"There is some common ground to be had," he said, "but it is going to take creativity and a lot of energy on both sides to get there."
School Committeewoman Melissa Teixeira Prince, a part of the negotiating team, said the committee has no intention of looking to debt exclusion to fund teacher salaries or other costs spurred by any contract changes.
"They have several times said they would like us to join them and ask the city and the community to be committed to more funding for the schools budget," she said of the teachers' negotiators, "and we responded by saying the analysis we have done (shows that) we get a high percentage of the city's overall budget already."
'Not asking for more money'
Gloucester's school budget for the 2020 fiscal year, which began July 1, is $43.1 million, while the overall city budget is set at $114 million.
"We will not be asking the public for more money to fund salaries," Teixeira Prince added. "We are already preparing to ask the public for a debt exclusion and the money for capital projects."
She and Safier both noted that building conditions — such as those provided by a potential new school — go a long way toward addressing teachers' calls for better working conditions.
"When students and staff alike can walk into a healthy, modern, school environment, it has a very positive and contributory effect on their learning environment and education," Safier said, noting that school officials, teachers and parents have all sensed gains through the opening of the new West Parish.
Teixeira Prince noted that the School Committee has not yet made an offer to the teachers regarding specific percentages for any wage hikes.
In addition to mapping out potential overall salary gains for each of the district's 278 teachers, school officials have also researched data showing where Gloucester lines up with like communities in terms of health-care cost shares paid by teachers and other employees, and median incomes in comparable cities and towns.
"We're still in the process of doing our homework," she said.
"What's important is that we maintain effective, constructive conversation," Safier said, "and I would say we have been doing that."
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
