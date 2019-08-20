Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.