Gloucester teen wins state vocational award

A Gloucester student has been recognized for his academic achievements by the Massachusetts Vocational Association
Henry V. Jacques, the son of Jeff and Susan Jacques, was chosen to be the sole recipient of the association's Walter J. Markham Award. He is a senior in the biotechnology career technical education program at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School in Danvers.
The award is given to the Massachusetts vocational school senior who maintains superior academic achievements, has shown a commitment to post-secondary vocational technical education, and has been consistently involved in his school and community.
“Upon receiving the news, the only emotions I can remember feeling were shock and joy,” Jacques said in prepared statement. “With all that is happening right now, the anticipation over hearing the results from the Markham Award was tucked away in the back of my mind. Attending Essex Tech has provided me with some unique opportunities to say the least. With access to an amazing academic and biotechnology program, my goal has been to learn as much as I can while using the school’s special features to benefit said goal.”
Jacques is an active member of SkillsUSA, an Eagle Scout with the Scouts of America, the vice president of his class, and a member of the National Honors Society and National Technical Honors Society. During his time at Essex Tech, he worked for Amgen at its lab in the Harvard Science Center as part of his cooperative learning program.
The teen earned his Eagle Scout rank by leading a project designed to clean, restore and mark graves at Gloucester’s First Parish Burial Ground off Centennial Avenue.
“All of us at Essex Tech are glowing with pride about Henry’s well-deserved recognition,” Superintendent Heidi Riccio said. “He is the prime example of the excellent group of students who attend our school, and how to best leverage the opportunities our students have when exploring potential future careers.”
Though a ceremony won’t be held to honor Jacques due to the state guidance about large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said he still plans to celebrate the accomplishment with the Essex Tech community.
“As part of being chosen for the award, a plaque will be given to Essex Tech to display until next year’s winner is chosen,” Jacques said. “I hope the students of Essex Tech next year are able to look upon the plaque and feel a motivation to assist others in the same way that I did. As cliche as it sounds, helping others has been the ultimate driving factor behind the achievements that lead to me receiving the Markham Award."