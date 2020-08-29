The Gloucester teens behind the Youth Peace Movement were back at Grant Circle on Friday afternoon, taking part in their third Black Lives Matter demonstration.
From 3 to 6 p.m., the teens and members of the community came together at the Gloucester roundabout. They held signs that read "Peace Not Hate," "Stop Racism and Police Brutality" and "Stand Up Against Racism" as traffic whizzed by.
"This protest is in honor of the Martin Luther King, Jr. because today is the anniversary of the March on Washington," said Camilla Wilkins-Bowers, YPM leader and incoming sophomore at Gloucester High. "It's also being held in support of equal rights and racial justice."
Although Wilkins-Bowers said there was "lots of love" at the protest, some passers-by did not share the same sentiment.
"There was one guy driving slowly around saying not-so-nice things," said Ela Anderson, a sophmore at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School in Danvers who also helped found the Youth Peace Movement. "He called me the 'B-word.'"
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, who was also in attendance, told Anderson to take the insult in stride. By the mayor's definition, it means Anderson was being a "Boss In Total Control Here."
"This is our future," Romeo Theken told the Times. "It's the youth that's pushing us forward."
Later in afternoon, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton arrived to participate in the protest. The Salem congressman, who is seeking re-election, told the YPM organizers he was "proud of what (they) were doing," and that he "supports everything they do."
"I'm so proud of these young leaders for the examples they're setting, the messages they're sending out and the change they're driving with their work," he sad. "We've already had two racists come by and yell things. It just goes to show how necessary this type of work is."
