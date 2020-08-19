While Cape Ann residents still have to cross the bridge to get a COVID-19 test, Gloucester's Board of Health has found a way to track the virus locally.
Waste. Feces. Stool. Poop.
There are many ways to say it, but one thing has been determined by medical professionals — it could save lives.
Gloucester's Public Health Department has partnered with waste epidemiologists at the Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics to analyze sewage to determine the presence of infected individuals and estimate the number of cases of COVID-19 in Cape Ann.
"We think it is a really great tool that can help us keep eyes on our community level transmission," said Karin Carroll, Gloucester's public health director.
Having identified that the virus SARS-COV-2 is shed in the stool of COVID-19 patients, Biobot uses the data from wastewater testing to help communities such as Cape Ann determine when to safely re-open, detect the re-emergence of the virus, and get an overview of the scope of the outbreak.
The city's Health Department and Department of Public Works began testing wastewater with the help of Biobot on July 1 at the wastewater treatment plant.
The first sampling came back with no detection of the virus, Carroll confirmed at a School Committee meeting last week.
While the wastewater testing does not identify individuals who could have contracted the virus, it does assist the Public Health Department in identifying community-wide transmission.
The data from the sewage will enable the Cape Ann community to:
- Measure the scope of the outbreak independent from patient testing or hospital reporting, and include data on asymptomatic individuals.
- Provide decision support for officials when determining the timing and severity of public health interventions to mitigate the overall spread of the disease.
- Better anticipate likely impact on hospital capacity to inform hospital readiness and the necessity of public health interventions.
- Track the effectiveness of interventions and measure the wind-down period of the outbreak.
- Provide an early warning for reemergence of the coronavirus (if it does indeed have a seasonal cycle).
The local Public Health Department calculated that the overall projected costs for the Biobot sewage testing for COVID-19 through the end of the year comes out to $31,200. The money for the sampling — $1,200 per week for for 26 weeks — is part of the Health Department's overall budget projection related to COVID-19 response and planning.
Assistant Public Health Director Max Schenk explained that as this testing is done in other communities across 42 states in the country, "preliminary results show ten times higher rates in a community than what testing actually shows."
"It is an opportunity to get a better picture of COVID rates in town than we would in trying to get people tested," Schenk said.
The sampling is scheduled to end on Dec. 31.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.