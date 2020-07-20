Gloucester ticket numbers dip with resident-only beach parking    

Beach traffic in Gloucester seemed to be looser this weekend compared to the previous weekend's gridlock, when police handed out a record-breaking number of traffic and parking tickets.
In response to the police issuing 478 tickets on July 12 and 13 alone, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken curbed non-residents' access to parking in the beach lots and on neighboring streets. Parking at Wingaersheek, Good Harbor and Stage Fort Park was resident-only this weekend. A limited number of non-residents may park on weekdays before 5 p.m. and the city will soon make a decision on whether they will be allowed to park at the beaches this coming weekend. All beaches are open to walk-ons.
Gloucester Police said its officers only issued 153 tickets this weekend, about the same number of tickets issued during last year's second July weekend.
"It was pretty calm," said Gloucester Police Lt. Mike Gossom, speaking on behalf of Chief Ed Conley. Although Gossom said he wasn't working this past weekend, there was reportedly "a lot less traffic" when compared to July 12 and 13.
Romeo Theken described Saturday as "one of the most perfect days ever."
"I think the news media scared some people away," she said, "and I don't think a lot of Gloucester residents came out either. The last weekend was just too much. (This weekend) felt like it was a private beach for everyone. Sunday was more like a normal Gloucester summer day. I'd say about 95 percent of the people at the beaches were residents."
Gloucester Police stationed an extra officer or two at the beach parking lots to assist beachgoers with the new regulations.
"It went well," Gossom said, quipping, "There wasn't a bus full of people from Winchester with pitchforks demanding to be let in."
Gossom said he doesn't expect any more similar restrictions will be issued by the city, but acknowledged "it's a fluid situation." Going forward, the mayor may "call for more strict regulations or less strict regulations."
Romeo Theken said she plans on keeping the temporary resident-only parking restrictions in beach neighborhoods for the time being. Currently, parking is not allowed on 37 streets without proof of residency.
Normal beach traffic in towns
Police in Rockport, Manchester and Essex reported they didn't notice any significant increase in beachgoers this weekend.
All three Cape Ann towns had previously restricted parking to residents only. In Rockport, additional officers were stationed at the Seaview Street parking lot near Cape Hedge Beach to verify resident stickers.
"With the good weather, traffic in town was generally heavy this past weekend," said Rockport Police Chief John Horvath via email, but "beach traffic specifically wasn't problematic" and was "consistent with what we expect for mid-July."
Horvath said there were no significant issues at the Seaview Street lot.
"People were generally thankful for the officer's presence," he said. "That assisted in minimizing non-residents from taking parking spaces."
Manchester Police also had more officers on hand this weekend to prepare for the possible Gloucester overflow, but it seemingly never came.
"It was the normal beach traffic for the weekend," reported Lt. Mark McCoy, who's filling in while Chief Todd Fitzgerald is on vacation this week. "We've had our resident-only parking since this pandemic started which really cut down on the beach traffic."
Essex Police reported a noticeable number of non-residents over the weekend, but Chief Paul Francis said "we weren't overwhelmed."
"Most of our areas, like Conomo Point, is resident parking only," he explained. "Commercial shell fishermen havea place to park, as well as those who are mooring. We're still getting some out-of-towners there, and at Centennial Grove also. But there has been no issues when (officers explain the current regulations on parking)."
Boat parking at the town's municipal lot behind the Essex Police Department is resident only, but non-residents are allowed to park further down Shepard Memorial Drive by the tennis courts on a first-come, first-serve basis. Francis said that side lot was filled and shut down by officers before noon on Saturday and Sunday.
