The domestic abuse awareness flag will be raised on Friday at 11 a.m. at Gloucester City Hall, and the mayor will declare October as Domestic Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.
The Coalition for the Prevention of Domestic Abuse and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken will gather with colleagues, family and friends to raise the flag. The public is invited.
“This year we are especially aware of the added efforts the response work has taken these last 18 months. This is true not only for those persons and families surviving domestic abuse, but also for all service providers and first responders directly addressing these issues,” the mayor said in a prepared statement.
“The need of services to support people and their families in domestic abuse situations has not diminished. Indeed HAWC, and other service providers, report the number of people impacted by (domestic violence) and seeking services, as well as the acuity of the needs, has continued to increase,” Coalition Co-ChairSunny Robinson said. “This is not surprising given that many people are still facing difficult situations related to personal and economic challenges. Now, more than ever, survivors need our support! And we all need to support each other as we sustain our efforts.”
“Be assured that the outstanding community services on which we all rely have continued even as those services have been largely forced to operate via video conferencing,” noted Shaina Doberman of Younity.
Any resident with a concern or in need of help is encouraged reach out to one of Gloucester’s response organizations:.
HAWC, 978-283-8642. provides readily available services for those suffering domestic abuse remain and in-person appointments are possible.
HAWC hotline, 800-547-1649, is staffed 24/7
Justice Resource Younity, 978-270-0428, an youth outreach program.
Gloucester Police Department available via 911 for emergency calls and 978-283-1212 for domestic violence prevention Officer Ron Piscitello and non-emergency situations.
The Rape Crisis Center, 800-922-8772, for sexual assault concerns.
Elliot Community Health Services, 781-861-0800, provides group counseling for those seeking to overcome their abusive behavior, While the majority of participants do so as a result of court orders, groups are also available for self-referrals.