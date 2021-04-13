Gloucester is draining the wetlands near Goose Cove Reservoir to save the integrity of the reservoir dams and protect the city's drinking waster.
The city Department of Public Works has received the proper permitting for the emergency work. It will drain the swampy area adjacent to the south dam near Goose Cove Reservoir, created by beavers, so that the water level returns to the natural level to prevent encroachment on the dam.
“Failure to take action is not an option in this situation,” Public Works Director Mike Hale wrote to City Councilor Val Gilman on April 10. "With water nearly 3 feet up on the toe of the dam, we faced a serious situation with the integrity of the dam. The saturation of adjacent soil, if left unchecked, would result in the dam’s failure."
Hale said the reservoir and the surrounding areas are critical to the availability of drinking water to the city.
The reservoir holds more 300 million gallons of water in a series of engineered dams that, if any failure were to occur, would be detrimental to life and property downstream.
"The loss of any water supply this large would cripple the city's ability to deliver adequate water for sanitation, drinking, manufacturing and fire protection," Hale wrote.
Because Goose Cove Reservoir is a public water supply, the city's Health Department has required the removal of the beavers as they pose a threat to the surface water supply.
With that mandate, the city is able to seek a legal permit and hire a company to remove any beavers they may find in order to keep water levels down.
State law, however, does not allow municipalities to move beavers to alternative locations.
So what happens to the furry creatures?
"What is done to the beavers after that is up to the trapper," Hale said.
