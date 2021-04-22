The Gloucester Health Department has been awarded $125,000 by the state to further efforts to prevent youth substance use.
The $125,000 grant, which will be distributed over two years by state Department of Public Health, will allow each community within the Regional Youth Prevention Network to dedicate 10 hours a month to supporting the work of a new coalition composed of high school representatives from each community.
The money will also support future youth risk behavior surveys, which in the past have questioned the city's sixth- through 12th-graders about substance use, violence and safety, and mental health.
"As a result of this funding, we're excited to further engage young people regionally in conversations about substance use prevention and to launch a regional youth coalition," said network director and Gloucester Health Department member Amy Epstein in a prepared statement. "Including the insights of young people in our planning is a tremendous asset and offers a valuable leadership opportunity for them as well."
The Regional Youth Prevention Network is a coalition between the health departments of Gloucester, Manchester, Essex, Rockport, Ipswich, Beverly, and Danvers.
As the network seeks to prevent first use and reduce the use of substances among young people, its partners meet throughout the year to connect direct service providers to close gaps and share prevention resources and best practices.
"Substance use prevention among our youngest residents is a crucial effort that I am proud to see being spearheaded by Amy and our team here in Gloucester, as well as our regional partners," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in a prepared statement. "The opioid epidemic remains a harrowing threat to public health and this work is as needed as ever."
"I am deeply proud of their ongoing efforts and thankful the DPH has awarded this funding to support this work," she added.
Any high school-age students who are interested in joining the Regional Youth Coalition can contact Epstein at aepstein@gloucester-ma.gov.