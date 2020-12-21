From the sea to City Hall, Lena Mary Parisi Novello was one of Gloucester’s most admired citizens of the past century.
And now, thanks to the 400 Stories Project team, Novello’s story is the first of 400 narratives to be published in preparation for the seaside community’s quadricentennial celebration in 2023.
“It was my honor to help tell the story of such an extraordinary woman,” said Laura Ventimiglia, the 400 Stories Project team’s new coordinator. “From a fisherman’s daughter and advocate of the fishing industry to her enthusiastic love for family and community and from Gloucester City Hall to Washington, D.C., Lena’s tireless work and generosity of spirit touched the lives of countless Gloucester residents — so many of whom still treasure personal memories of her service and strength.”
Described as a front-page political activist, a buoyant businesswoman, and an enthusiastic community leader by the project team, Novello's story can be read at www.gloucesterma400.org/biography.
Ventimiglia and her team will be utilizing multiple mediums as they work to archive the narratives of those who make up Gloucester’s history, such as Novello.
"We are looking to meet everyone where they are at," said Christine Armstrong, a Gloucester resident who is helping with the marketing for the 400th celebration. "We are using this multi-layered approach so everyone can participate."
The three different formats for stories that will be accepted are:
Spotlight Stories: One to three written-paragraph stories about individuals, including a photo or illustration. These will be featured on the website and on social media.
Biographies: Essays about individuals or groups of people between three and 12 pages and including several photos or images. These will be highlighted on GloucesterMA400.org and Facebook.
Oral Histories: Audio or video interviews. These will be highlighted on the Gloucester400 website and featured on Facebook.
A $1,000 grant from the Awesome Foundation will help the 400 Stories Project acquire recording equipment to assist in collecting oral histories.
“Whether the story you would like to tell about a Gloucester resident(s) is a poignant memory or anecdote, or a detailed recounting of a full life, it is important” Ventimiglia explained. “Gloucester stories are anecdotes, memories, and legends of the kind often shared when friends and families come together. They are factual stories, narratives, and vignettes about the men, women, children, and groups of people from 1623 to 2023.”
HOW TO GET INVOLVED
Gloucester 400 Stories Project team is looking for volunteers for one of the following storytelling activities:
- Share a story
- Write a story
- Coach an author of a story
- Ghost write a story
- Identify a person to write about or interview
- Identify an existing story
- Conduct interviews
- Facilitate interviews
- Review/correct recordings after software has transcribed
- Digitize recordings
- Help compile a working timeline that represents all Gloucesterites
- Edit the written stories/biographies
- Edit the spotlight stories
- Identify visual artifacts/photos
- Write a brief 1-3 paragraph biography for commemorative publication
Contact gloucester400stories@gmail.com if interested.