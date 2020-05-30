Gloucesteropoly is back

The localized version of an iconic board game is back.
Those who have ordered a Gloucesteropoly board game to support Gloucester High School's 2020 graduating class can pick up their game this Monday.
"The GHS Class of 2020 has worked tirelessly for the second, and final, edition of Gloucesteropoly," Tracy-Lynn Lowthers wrote in the official announcement. "Like everything else over the past few months, production delays, extenuating circumstances, and shipping issues all played a factor in the late arrival of the boards."
Distribution will take place during the following designated hours at Gloucester High. People are asked to to drive around the front circle of the building, closest to the automotive department.
Group A: Reserved pick-up for Gloucester High staff and Student Council members from 1 to 2 p.m.
Group B: Advanced prepaid pick-up (with receipt) and unpaid-reserved pick-up (with confirmation email) from 2 to 3 p.m.
Group C: Open to the public. First come, first served until stock is gone from 3 to 5 p.m.
The Class of 2020 stopped longer advanced requests for the boards on Thursday. Those interested in obtaining one must arrive during the Group C distribution to purchase one.
The classic board game has 22 Gloucester properties that can be purchased if players can budget correctly. The featured businesses donated anywhere from $300 to $500 to have a spot on the board. Free parking can be found at the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and you may be sent to Gloucester's Police Station if you have a bad roll of the dice.
With each board priced at $25 each, the Class of 2020 is asking for people to have the exact amount for the transaction as the seniors will not be able to make change.
Cash is preferred and will be accepted by showing the exact amount to the person collecting. Payment and the board game will be dropped into a bucket for "no contact purposes."
"Boards have been in proper storage and untouched for over two weeks," Lowther said. "As well, they are in their own individual plastic wrap and will be wiped down with disinfectant prior to distribution."
Those who have specific questions may contact Lowther, the Gloucester High Class of 2020 co-advisor, at Tlowthers@gloucesterschools.com.
