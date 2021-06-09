After a year unlike any other due to a global pandemic, there was little chatter about the city’s $120.2 million proposed fiscal year 2022 budget at Tuesday’s City Council public hearing.
The budget proposal for fiscal 2022, which begins July 1, has an 1.95% increase from this fiscal year’s budget, which stood at $117.9 million. It includes a $45.6 million line item for Gloucester Public Schools. Also, as part of the budget, the mayor is proposing increases in the city’s water and sewer rates.
The entire proposed fiscal year 2022 budget can be found at http://gloucester-ma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/7540/FY22-Budget—-Mayor?bidId=
In his 20 years of presenting budgets to the city, School Committee Chairperson Jonathan Pope has never seen a budget season go so well.
"This has been the smoothest and most collaborative process that I have ever been involved in," he said Tuesday night.
Others who logged on raised questions about why certain items - such as sewer and water - were located separately from the rest of the budget.
“It sounds like the budget is more,” Olimpia Palazzola said. “You are raising our water rates separately, our sewer rates separately and I am sure that our taxes are going up considerably to fund the school.”
Councilor Melissa Cox clarified that since those items are enterprise accounts, they are placed separately on the budget.
After a short public hearing, the city's Budget and Finance Standing Committee has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday, June 8 at 9 a.m. to revisit any items on the budget.
Staff Writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.
Water Enterprise Fund
This fund will see a 3.61% increase from last year, as the revenues and expenditures are proposed at $7,323,195.
“The two drivers of the increase in expenditures are in contracts for outside services to manage the water treatment plant, perform dam inspections and for dam vegetative management and debt service,” the proposed budget reads.
To support the cost increases, the mayor is proposing a change in the current rate of $8.98 per 1,000 gallons of water consumption to $9.36.
Sewer Enterprise Fund
The revenue and expenditures for this fund are proposed at $9,303,727.
This is a 3.02% increase over this year’s budget due to contracts for outside services to manage the sewer treatment plant, contractual increases in personnel costs and debt service.
Romeo Theken is proposing raising the sewer rate from its current $15.31 per 1,000 gallons of consumption to $16.16, and the use of $200,000 in free cash to cover the increase.
Waterways Enterprise Fund
Revenues and expenditures are proposed to increase by about $74,000 or 15.93% for waterways operations. This increase is due in part to the need to convert the part-time waterways clerk position to full time, with the related increase in benefit costs. The full-time clerk will manage public access to the newly renovated harbormaster building.
The increase will also compensate the harbormaster and assistant harbormaster for the additional time they are spending on the water.
Community Preservation Fund
Taxpayers voted to implement a 1% surcharge on the real property tax levy and to receive state matching funds for the acquisition, creation, preservation, rehabilitation and restoration of open space, historic resources and affordable housing in 2010.
The budget proposes $760,000 in revenues and expenditures for this fund, which includes $681,600 in local surcharge revenue and $74,800 in state match funds.
Talbot Rink Enterprise Fund
There will be no changes to this fund from last year’s budget, which stood at $308,685.