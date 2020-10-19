Gloucester’s COVID-19 case count continues to rise, which city officials attributed to free testing being conducted at Stage Fort Park and contact tracing efforts.
As of Monday morning, the Gloucester's COVID-19 status was 382 confirmed and 49 probable cases for 431 overall cases, including 76 active cases. There have been 26 COVID-19 related deaths among residents while 329 have recovered from the novel coronavirus.
That compares with Friday afternoon, when there were 355 confirmed and 49 probable cases in Gloucester for 404 cases overall, including 56 active cases and 322 residents who had recovered.
The city, in conjunction with the state Department of Public Health, offered two days of COVID-19 testing last week. The free testing has been extended to this week and is open to all residents.
"Please get tested and help us stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said Monday evening in announcing the city's new COVID-19 numbers
The drive-through testing is available at Stage Fort Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Tuesday, Oct. 20, Thursday, Oct.22 and Saturday, Oct 24. Translators for multiple languages will be on site.
Cars should enter the park via Hough Avenue from the Stacey Boulevard side adjacent to the tennis courts, and exit by the Cupboard Restaurant and onto Western Avenue. Hough Avenue will temporarily be one way during the testing clinics. Walk-ins are welcome. Those able to be tested on a weekday are to do so, so those who work during the week can utilize the Saturday testing.
Participants do not need to have symptoms to get tested, and test results will be provided to each participant confidentially. Participants will be asked for their name, date of birth, address, telephone number and email address in order to be contacted with test results.
State numbers
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 827 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional fatalities on Monday.
The state's daily positivity rate was about 3%.
The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Massachusetts has risen over the past two weeks from 0.95% on Oct. 4 to 1.13% on Sunday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
The state has had nearly 141,500 confirmed cases and more than 9,500 deaths.
The number of people hospitalized with the disease was up to 500, while the number of people in intensive care rose by three to 86, according to state statistics.
Other Cape Ann stats
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Rockport: 91 confirmed cases Monday, one more than Wednesday when 2,675 had been residents tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy residents among the 91 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 29 confirmed cases on Wednesday, the same as the previous Wednesday, and 1,300 tested.
Manchester: 26 confirmed cases on Wednesday, two more than previous week, and 2,060 tested.
Local hospitals: On Sunday at 5 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, there was one suspected or confirmed case of coronavirus, and no patients in the Intensive Care Unit, the same as Tuesday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.