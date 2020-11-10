For the third straight year, the city of Gloucester has received recognition for keeping its books.
The city has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its fiscal year 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR). The certificate is the highest form of recognition in governmental and financial reporting.
“This honor is a testament to the hard work our financial team puts into our documentation of the city’s finances and budget, and we are deeply appreciative to be recognized in this way by the GFOA,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in a prepared statement. “Well done to all who helped our city achieve this award.”
Members of the city’s financial team include Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer/Collector John Dunn and City Auditor Kenny Costa.
The award was established by GFOA in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to prepare comprehensive financial reports that are transparent and offer full disclosure while recognizing individual governments that achieve this goal.
To receive such a high form of recognition, those a part of the keeping the books had to satisfy nationally recognized standards for financial reporting. These included, according to a release, demonstrating a spirit of financial full disclosure and to motivate potential users to read the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).
The city's application was reviewed by an impartial panel of individuals from the government, public accounting profession, and members with specialized expertise in government financial reporting.
“We’re thrilled to have earned this award for the third consecutive year and are striving to continue meeting this standard annually, ensuring transparency and accountability through our financial reporting,” Costa said.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.