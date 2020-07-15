Gloucester's first marijuana shop to open Thursday

Tucked away behind the wind turbines in Blackburn Industrial Park stands the city’s first marijuana dispensary.
Happy Valley Ventures will commemorate the opening of its medical and recreational dispensary at 38 Great Republic Drive in Blackburn Industrial Park on Thursday, July 16, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony sponsored by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m.
“The ribbon will be cut, we will have our first customer and then we are off to the races,” said Gregg Weiss, Happy Valley’s VP of Technology & Marketing.
Weiss explained that Happy Valley is going to be limiting the number of people allowed in the store at a time, plexiglass has been installed at each register, and all staff members will be wearing masks.
“We will be providing masks for those who don’t have one,” Weiss said, explaining that staff are working hard to follow all the COVID-19 state guidelines to make sure people feel safe when they come into the store.
The first day of the city’s first marijuana dispensary opening will be filled with surprises as Happy Valley plans to launch its menu — which has been withheld from the Times until opening day — early Thursday morning at its website, happyvalley.org/menu.
Starting Thursday morning, customers will be able to order online and place pick-up orders on Happy Valley’s website.
IF YOU GO
What: Grand opening of Happy Valley Ventures retail recreational and medical marijuana dispensary.
Where: 38 Great Republic Drive, Gloucester.
When: Thursday, 14 at 10 a.m.
Regular hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.