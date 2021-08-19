Goats discussion postponed, again

A public hearing to discuss the potential of goats on the island off Good Harbor Beach in Glouester has been postponed for the second time.
The applicant requested that the hearing be moved to Sept. 15, according to Adrienne Lennon, Gloucester's conservation agent.
The city Conservation Commission was scheduled to discuss Salt Island LLC's plans to build a fence and bring goats onto island to eradicate the poison ivy this Wednesday after being postponed from a meeting in July.
With the hearing continued, residents eager to provide their input on the matter will have to wait another month.
Salt Island LLC, also known as the Martignetti family, purchased the island in December 2017 for $250,000 as a personal endeavor.
While the family has always allowed beachgoers to wade to the island during low tide, the island owners' plan to bring another visitor — goats — has concerned the commissioners and members of the public
Ronald Martignetti has said that goats and a fence are the only thing his family has planned for the island's immediate future.
He added that the Martignettis do not have any imminent plans to build any additional structures.
While the city commission is scheduled to discuss the island's future next month, concerned nature enthusiasts have come together as Save Salt Island. The group's ultimate goal, member Jayne Knott told the Times, is to have a conservation restriction placed on the island to preserve its natural beauty forever.
