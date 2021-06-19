Goats on Salt Island raise concerns 

David Riker came into the world on Aug. 4, 1963, in home overlooking Salt Island.
“I’ve looked at it my whole life,” he said, explaining that he is concerned about the island’s future with its newest proposed addition: goats.
The Martignetti family, also known as Salt Island LLC by the city Assessor's Office, went before the Conservation Commission on Wednesday night to discuss their proposal to erect a fence and bring goats on to the island to get rid of poison ivy.
But Riker and others expressed concerns that, in addition to the potential environmental destruction caused by these munchy farm animals, there may be more coming.
“I understand that the real intent is to build a big house on the island and that this is the first step,” Riker said.
Mark Martignetti explained that the family has no immediate plans of building anything other than a fence.
“We are not planning on bringing anything forward at this time,” he said. “We are of course going through the city and we are not begging for forgiveness. We are trying to do something correctly.”
He added that the family plans to bring the materials to the island via watercraft and that the fence they are installing should not allow the goats to access the land bridge and enter the public beach.
That didn’t ease the concerns of commissioners.
"I am very disturbed by this project," Linda Charpentier said, explaining that she is totally against what is going on and will not support it.
Commissioner William Cook said that goats are created to act as four-legged brush cutters and defoliate nearly everything at geound level to as high as 6 feet.
"Once we fence your target area and bring the goats, they will be focused on defoliating leaves and tender new growth of nearly everything that they can reach," he said.
"The tipping point for me in this proposal is how are you to get goats to only eat leaves and not the root systems," Commissioner Dave Sargent asked.
If the intention is for the goats to eat the root systems as well as the leaves, then Sargent explained that the Martignettis should be applying for an NOI (Notice of Intent) with a detailed vegetation management plan.
It was also noted that there was risk of the goats' waste polluting the city shellfish flat there. Another concern was about the noise of the animals disturbing neighbors.
Residents chimed in to express their concerns as well, noting that the presence of goats could disturb the other vegetation, cause erosion, and poison the water.
John Knowlton of Brier Neck said that he doesn't believe that the fencing is temporary as he has found four bolts drilled into granite to hold and support each plank of wood.
Martignetti assured that while the fence will be strong, it will be temporary.
“I do tend to build things stronger than necessary maybe sometimes, but I figure it is better to build it sturdy than to have a temporary fence get washed away by some wind,” he said.
With many questions and only some answers, the Martignetti family will be discussing the questions raised at Wednesday's meeting. They are scheduled to come before the Conservation Commission for further discussion on July 21.
