Teachers are going above and beyond as the district adjusts to remote learning.
As the city's public schools move to online learning due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, teachers, administrators, students and parents are having to find new ways to connect for the sake of learning.
"Teachers are trying to teach in ways that can be challenging in the classroom and to do it online through a lot of text and video is an added challenge in the process," O'Maley Middle School Principal Lynn Beattie said at Wednesday's School Committee meeting. "But everybody is up for it."
In addition to reaching out to their students to ensure that they have the resources to learn, teachers have been meeting virtually to brainstorm how to stay connected while they are streets a part.
"The participation has been very enthusiast and people are very engaged in getting together and sharing form each other and collaborating," East Gloucester Elementary School Principal Amy Pasquarello explained.
West Parish Principal Telena Imel has been seeing grade levels working on a common plan together.
"This is so new for everybody," Imel added. "I can't name a teacher that isn't going above and beyond their required 9-to-3 hours."
Beattie added her staff are creating a staff cookbook to share what they are doing while shut-in at home.
"Overall sense of let's roll up our sleeves, let's look at the problems, and let's solve the problems for kids," Gloucester High School Principal James Cook said.
Cook added all have been working on how to reengage students during the required remote learning period.
Gregg Bach made sure to note the work of the nurses who have been involved in primary contact tracking and connection with presumptive and confirmed COVID-19 cases.
"The things keeping us all safe is the daily steady work our nurses are doing for the city," Bach said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit stateside, Gloucester public schools had been scheduled to open up this past Monday.
They had originally closed their physical doors on Tuesday, March 17 for three-weeks.
"Given the evolving data regarding cases of COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of children and school staff, the Governor has ordered a three-week suspension of school operations for educational purposes at all public elementary and secondary schools in the Commonwealth," Superintendent Dr. Richard Safier wrote in a letter to parents and guardians. This order was scheduled to continue until Monday, April 6.
On Wednesday, March 25, Gov. Charlie Baker extended school and day care closures through the beginning of May – the earliest all schools can reopen is Monday, May 4.
Lunches
The public schools are continuing to provide breakfast and lunches to roughly 400 students at Veteran's Elementary School and Beeman Elementary School.
Superintendent Dr. Richard Safier and Food Service Director Martha Jo Fleming detailed there will be a shift in times for meal pickup to make sure children are able to both get their meals and attend their remote classes.
Starting Monday, students can pick up the breakfast and lunch for the next day between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
They will finish out this week with the current schedule of providing meals between 11a.m. and 12 p.m.
Fleming added she will provide double meals this upcoming Monday as they adjust to the new schedule.
April Vacation
According to the city's public school calendar for the 2019/20 academic year, Spring Recess for students is scheduled for April 20 to April 24.
While no decisions have been made about these dates as of yet, Safier explained that they have received confirmation from the Department fo Education that the Tuesday through Friday of vacation week can be used as school days and would count towards the total number of school days.
As the district continues to develop new ways to foster learning for the children of Gloucester, updated information and Wednesday's full school committee meeting recording can be found at the city government's website.
"We are all trying to take it one day a time to understand this new virtual world we are in," Director of Special Education Patty Wegmann said.
