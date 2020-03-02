Two years into high school, one Gloucester resident is going to Tennessee to participate in a competition of a life-time.
Eliana Faria, 16, of Gloucester has qualified to go to the International Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) competitive finance event in Nashville, which is scheduled to take place over the course of four days in April.
She will be competing against hundreds of other students for a first place award in the category of financial consulting.
When Faria first heard about the competition as a freshman, she decided to give it a go.
"I thought why not," she explained. "The worst thing that could happen is that I don't like it."
After making it the state level contest last year, Faria went into her second year as a member of Gloucester High's DECA chapter with a mission to make it all the way.
This mindset, in her sophomore year of high school, is taking Faria all the way to Tennessee.
"It is something that I have learned to love," Faria said. "Not only the skills that I get out of it but also the material itself. I love the math that is involved in the financial consulting area so that is why I kept going with it."
DECA, according to its official website, prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.
"The mission is that you don't just obtain a career in a particular field, but that you become a leader in that field," explained Ann Grassetti, advisor for Gloucester High's DECA chapter.
While in Nashville, Faria and Grassetti will join more than 20,000 high school students, advisers, businesspersons, and alumni at DECA's International Career Development Conference (ICDC).
Students are coming from places such as the United States, Canada, China, Germany, Guam, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Spain.
Faria explained that the business-specific competition includes a test and presentation within a variety of categories in careers such as business management and administration; entrepreneurship; finance; hospitality and tourism; marketing; and personal financial literacy.
Faria qualified for ICDC's finance competition, specifically financial consulting, after placing at the regional and state level.
Throughout her journey to ICDC, Faria has been mentored by Cape Ann Savings Bank Assistant Vice President and Marketing Officer Jennifer Orlando and University of Pittsburgh freshman and former ICDC competitor Delaney Benchoff.
Benchoff, a 2019 Gloucester High graduate, competed against 153 students in financial consulting, placing in the top 18 and qualifying for the finals last May. During the finals, she received a silver medal for the best presentation in her bracket. The competition consisted of a 100-question finance exam and a financial consulting presentation, a judged event. Grassetti said Benchoff's showing was the best by a Gloucester High DECA member at Internationals to date.
Orlando has provided tools for Faria to use as she prepares her presentation for the judges.
This included focusing on details such as business appearance, branding, and articulation.
"I look forward to working with her as she prepares for ICDC and hope that she gives a presentation that blows the judges' socks off," Orlando said. "Eliana is a very smart young woman. She is a joy to work with."
While she still has a few more years before she walks across the stage and receives a diploma, Faria has found that participation in DECA is preparing her for her future — wherever that may be.
"Going into high school I did not have a clue of what I wanted to do in college or anything," Faria said. "But this has helped shape what I am looking into."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
