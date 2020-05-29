PEABODY — A lawyer representing entertainer Carmen Electra told a judge Thursday that even after being served with a lawsuit over the unauthorized use of her image, the owners of Peabody’s Golden Banana continued to use her photo and the images of other women in promotional materials.
But the attorney representing the club suggested that Electra and the other plaintiffs in the lawsuit don’t have any legal grounds to file the suit, and vowed to take the case to trial.
“I do think this plaintiff is just looking for a settlement,” lawyer Carlos Apostle told U.S. District Court Judge Leo Sorokin during the 50-minute hearing conducted via Zoom. “That is never going to happen. I want this case to go to trial ... I can’t wait to cross-examine Carmen Electra.”
“You’ve made that clear,” Sorokin responded, before allowing Electra’s attorneys to file an amended complaint that will add two other “sister” businesses owned by the same people who own the Peabody club, as well as add new plaintiffs and counts.
While John Golaszewski, a lawyer for Electra and most of the other women, did not specify which other businesses will be named, it is known that Mark Filtranti, the owner of the Golden Banana, is also the owner of Ten’s Show Club in Salisbury and the Squire Lounge in Revere.
The lawsuit was filed last July on behalf of Electra, whose legal name is Tara Leigh Patrick, and models C.J. Gibson, Denise Milani, Julianne Klaren, Rachel Koren, Rosa Acosta, Abigail Ratchford, Keeley Hazell and Kim Cozzens. It alleges that the club used their images without any permission or compensation and in so doing, defamed them and cost them lost income, among other things.
Golaszewski said that on multiple occasions since the suit was filed, the clubs continued to use the images in promotions on social media.
The hearing was intended as a status conference, but Apostle, who told the judge he’d spent an extended amount of time doing legal research, began arguing for dismissal of the case entirely, arguing, among other things, that Electra cannot be defamed by suggestions that she’s associated with a strip club because she has her own line of “stripper poles.”
He also suggested that judges in New York and Connecticut had thrown out similar complaints.
But after Sorokin said he would likely only grant one opportunity for the lawyer to argue that the case be tossed out on legal grounds, Apostle backed off, saying he would rather wait.
There was also an extended discussion over whether Apostle had responded to requests from the plaintiffs for information and other documents that could become evidence in the case, a process called “discovery.”
Apostle insisted that his paralegal, who, he told the court, was being paid $100 an hour, had sent the requested material to the plaintiff’s attorneys.
But those lawyers say they don’t have it.
“How were they transmitted to us?” Electra’s attorney asked. Sorokin turned to Apostle.
“You’ll have to ask my paralegal,” Apostle told the judge.
“Whoa, whoa, whoa — we’re not getting into blame,” Sorokin responded. “He hasn’t asked for sanctions. He hasn’t said anybody did anything wrong. Sometime in March, the whole world stopped for a little while.” He went on to say it could be a simple matter of missing an email or a FedEx package being misdirected.
“I’m trying to figure out what’s left to be done in this case,” said the judge.
Sorokin said he would give both sides the benefit of the doubt, telling Apostle to re-send the materials, along with any evidence he has showing that they had previously been sent.
He gave the attorneys for Electra and the models until next Friday to file their amended complaint.
