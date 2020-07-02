BOSTON — A national order to wear a mask in public would increase the amount of people who cover their faces by 15 percentage points and that could be enough to avoid a 5% hit to the nation's gross domestic product.
The investment bank Goldman Sachs reportedly has told clients that "face masks are associated with significantly better coronavirus outcomes" and that its analysis suggests that "a face mask mandate could potentially substitute for lockdowns that would otherwise subtract nearly 5% from GDP," according to multiple reports.
Massachusetts is one of 20 states where a mask is required statewide, at least in businesses, according to the organization Masks4All.
There are 26 states that have some mask requirements and four — Montana, South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin — with no known mask requirements, the organization said.
One report said that Goldman Sachs found that about 40% of respondents in Arizona said they always wear a face covering in public, compared with nearly 80% in Massachusetts.
###