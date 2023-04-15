On Saturday, April 22, the Cape Ann Climate Coalition will celebrate Earth Day with two events.
At 9 a.m., the coalition’s Interfaith Group invites the community to its second Annual Earth Day Gathering at Good Harbor Beach. The event begins with a beach-clean up, starting at the footbridge.
At 9:30 a.m., the Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault and members of the group will lead an interfaith ritual of gratitude, lament, and hope.
This event is co-sponsored by the Annisquam Village Creation Care Team, Clean The Creek, and the Piping Plover Ambassadors.
Then from 6 to 8 p.m., the Cape Ann Climate Coalition hosts its Celebration of Climate Action Potluck Supper and a screening of the documentary film “#StopPeabodyPeaker” with a discussion.
Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share at the supper at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St. The documentary by North Shore filmmaker Steve Andrada tells the story of the community opposition and key issues related to the new fossil fuel peaker plant that is being built in Peabody’s environmental justice zone.
Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970, inspiring the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency (1970), the passage of the Clean Air Act (1970), the Clean Water Act (1972) and the Endangered Species Act (1973). Today Earth Day is celebrated in over 190 countries.