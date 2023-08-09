Good Harbor Creek closed to swimming

Good Harbor Beach Creek is closed until further notice due to elevated bacteria levels, according to the Gloucester Health Department
The Health Department, which closed the beach Wednesday morning, is conducting retesting and hopes to open the creek soon.
Testing at the creek on Monday, Aug. 7, showed 233 colony-forming units of Enterococci per 100 milliliter of water sampled.
The state limit for a single Enterococci sample is less than 104 colonies per 100 ml.
Weekly testing is conducted at Wingaersheek, Pavilion, two locations at Good Harbor, Plum Cove and Niles beaches.
Half Moon and Cressy’s beaches at Stage Fort Park are tested monthly.