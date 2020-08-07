The city has closed Good Harbor Creek to swimming until further notice after tests showed a high level of bacteria there.
"As a result of the storms that traveled through the area on Wednesday, our weekly test results were not favorable and therefore the creek at Good Harbor Beach is closed to swimming until further notice," said a post on Gloucester Beaches, a Facebook page maintained by the city. "We’re optimistic that the next 2 tide cycles will bring the levels back to acceptable. And will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so."
The swim ban applies only to creek. Testing showed no problems at the main beach or at any of Gloucester's other public beaches.
The city's beaches are tested regularly for enterococci bacteria, which can cause infections, from June through September. Good Harbor and its creek are tested on a weekly basis.