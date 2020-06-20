GOP leader confident despite election losses  

BOSTON — The head of the state’s Republican Party is vowing to win back seats in the Legislature, even as the party’s ever-shrinking GOP minority reels from recent election losses.
Republicans lost two key seats in the state Senate last month and have fielded only a handful of challengers in the fall primaries. The dearth of candidates comes amid criticism from some GOP activists that the party is more focused on incumbent President Donald Trump’s reelection than expanding its presence on Beacon Hill.
MassGOP chairman Jim Lyons brushes aside the criticism, saying he is confident the party will expand its base in the upcoming state elections.
“It’s tough for Republicans to win in Massachusetts, but we’ve re-focused our efforts on local issues and building grassroots membership in the party,” Lyons said in an interview. “We’re trying to hold onto the seats we have in the Legislature, but hopefully pick up a couple more seats in November.”
Lyons, a former state representative from Andover, says he’s also confident about expanding the ranks of the party, which have remained stagnant in recent years.
The party had 462,586 members in February, or about 10% of the state’s 4.5 million registered voters, according to Secretary of State’s Bill Galvin’s office.
Still, under Lyons’ tenure the party’s presence has shrunken on Beacon Hill, where Democrats vastly outnumber them by ever-increasing margins.
Last month, Republicans lost two Senate special elections — including a legislative district in the Springfield area that had been held by the GOP for 25 years — allowing Democrats to expand a “super majority” in the Legislature.
The losses give Democrats a 36-4 advantage in the Senate. Democrats also hold 129 of the 160 seats in the state House of Representatives.
Meanwhile, Republicans have nominated only a handful of candidates to challenge incumbent Democratic lawmakers in the fall elections.
That’s caused grumblings among Republican lawmakers and activists, who worry that a focus on national politics is holding the party back from expanding its base.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said he is “very concerned” about the recent election losses and wants the party to focus on winning legislative seats.
“We need to expand,” he said. “We need to have a system of checks and balances, and the only way we can do that is by electing more people to the Legislature.”
Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, said he too is worried about the GOP’s ever-shrinking role as an opposition party.
“There’s already a huge political imbalance on Beacon Hill,” he said. “We’re very much a one-party state and that’s one of the reasons we have a reputation for government waste and corruption.”
Ed Lyons, a Republican activist, says the state GOP has shifted toward Trump’s conservative brand of politics under Lyons’ tenure, and that has hurt efforts to appeal to a broader spectrum of Republicans. Meanwhile the GOP’s leadership has fallen out with Gov. Charlie Baker, the party’s standard-bearer whose popularity is stratospheric.
Ed Lyons predicts a blue wave is coming in the November elections, as independents and Democrats turn against all things Trump.
“They’re accelerating the party’s decline,” said Ed Lyons, who is not related to the party chairman. “We’re not even holding onto seats we have, let alone win new ones.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for the Times and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.