WENHAM — Gordon College will establish a school of education as part of its $130 million campaign to make improvements at the college.
The Gordon College School of Education will combine existing graduate and undergraduate education programs under a “single administrative roof” starting Jan. 15, the school annouced Friday.
The college will also create an endowed chair in education, a scholarship for an education student, as well as an award for a Gordon graduate who teaches in an under-served population.
Priscilla Nelson, an associate professor of education and chair of elementary education at Gordon, said the newly created School of Education will enhance an already strong education program at the Christian school. The college has about 700 education majors, including 500 at the graduate level and 200 undergraduates.
“It’s strengthening what we are able to offer, not only in teacher preparation but also in professional development,” Nelson said. “We’re trying to think of it now as undergrad and graduate together. We’re bringing both entities under one umbrella.”
Gordon’s current undergraduate elementary education program is ranked 14th and the secondary education program is ranked 32nd, out of 2,400 programs in the National Council on Teacher Quality’s second edition of the Teacher Prep Review, according to the college. It is the only school in Massachusetts, and one of only 17 in the country, to have both elementary and secondary programs on the top-ranked lists, the school said.
Gordon is also one of 26 colleges and universities that are accredited by the International Dyslexia Association for its reading program.
Gordon made changes to its education programs last May amid budget cuts, shifting its middle school and secondary programs to the graduate level. Students looking to become teachers now earn an undergraduate degree in an academic area of interest, then transition to an accelerated master’s degree in education program to prepare to become a licensed teacher in Massachusetts, according to the school.
The award for a student who teaches in an under-served community will be called the Margaret C. Wright Memorial Alumni Award, in honor of a 2017 Gordon graduate who died unexpectedly during her first year of teaching kindergarten in Washington, D.C. The award will provide $10,000 to the Gordon alum and $10,000 to the school where they teach.
Gordon also announced the creation of the Grace Evelyn Hinshaw ’65 School of Education Endowed Scholarship, and the Richard F. Gross Endowed Professorship in Education. That endowed position will be held by Nelson.
The new initiatives are part of Gordon’s “Faith Rising” campaign, which was publicly launched on Oct. 4 with the announcement of a $75.5 million gift from an anonymous donor, the largest in school history. The campaign, which has a goal of raising $130 million, will increase Gordon’s endowment and fund scholarships and financial aid, the school said.
Like many colleges, Gordon College is dealing with declining enrollment. It had 1,507 full-time undergraduate students this fall, down from 1,741 in 2014. In May, the school eliminated 36 jobs, cut eight majors and reduced its budget by $4 million.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2675 or pleighton@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.