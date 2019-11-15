ROCKPORT — Three weeks out from the annual Rockport holiday tree-lighting ceremony, the town's Department of Public Works is still looking high and low for a worthy evergreen tree to hoist up in Dock Square downtown.
The ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, is one of the many holiday events being organized by the town and Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Senior Vice President Peter Webber said the search for this year's tree has been going well.
Chuck Osmond, the DPW's public properties foreman, recently told Webber that he's seriously considering a possible candidate on property of a person who reached out to him earlier this month.
"He likes to have a two or three as back-up," said Webber, explaining why the search is still on, "and prospects for the following years."
Osmond was unable to be reached for this story.
The town is looking for a tree that is 35 feet or taller. Donations are accepted from anyone living in Cape Ann. Osmond and public works crew will handle the tree removal process and transport it down to Dock Square.
Ideally, Webber said the DPW is looking to get all submissions in "ideally by next Wednesday," Nov. 20.
On Dec. 7, at 1 p.m., Santa will arrive at T-Wharf via Rockport lobster boat and at 4 p.m., the tree will be lit. To learn more about Rockport's other 2019 holiday plans, visit www.rockportusa.com or www.capeannvacations.com.
