Got drugs? Local police will dispose of them, no questions

Cape Ann police and health departments have set aside Saturday as a Drug Take-Back Day, when residents will be able to drop off their expired or unused prescription drugs for proper disposal.
The service is free, anonymous, and no questions asked.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in 2020 an estimated 9.3 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 5.1 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 6.2 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives.
"It is important for residents to understand the severity of addiction and prescription drug misuse," said Essex police Chief Paul Francis. "We as a department want to provide residents with the necessary resources to safely dispose of unwanted prescription medications."
The DEA now advises Americans that flushing medicine down the toilet or throwing it away are potential safety and health hazards.
Residents bringing items to one of the local events on April 30 are encouraged to place their unwanted medications into a container or disposable plastic bag that can be dumped into the disposal bins. The DEA does not accept medications in blister packs.
Items that will be accepted include prescription, over-the-counter and veterinarian medications, medication samples, vitamins, and narcotics.
Needles, liquids, thermometers, intravenous bags, hydrogen peroxides, infected or bloody material or inhalers will not be accepted.
Here is where drugs may be safely disposed of Saturday:
In Gloucester, from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. at the back lot of the Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F Lewis St. Residents are encouraged to enter the parking lot off of Rogers Street and exit onto Manuel F. Lewis Street.
In Rockport, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Rockport Police Station, 168 Main St.
In Essex, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the parking lot of the Essex Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave.
In Manchester, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. behind the Manchester Police station, 10 Central St., at the police garage.
The Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester police stations all have permanent drug drop-off kiosks in their lobbies, while Essex's is the the lobby of the Essex Public Safety Building. The kiosks are accessible to residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Residents should note that no liquids, needles, sharps or inhalers can be dropped off at the kiosks.
Gloucester residents may drop used needles and syringes in a separate sharps container at the Gloucester Police Station, 197 Main St., as well as at North Shore Health Project, 5 Center St., and Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St. at the main Fisher entrance.
Manchester residents may dispose of all sharps at the Board of Health Office in Town Hall, 10 Central St., Manchester Fire Department, 12 School St., or at a sharps container at a local pharmacy.
More information about the disposal of prescription drugs, about Saturday’s Take Back Day or complete results from past Take Back Day events may be found at www.DEATakeBack.com.
Andrea Holbrook may be contacted at 978-675-2713 or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.