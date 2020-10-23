The Manchester and Essex police departments and health agencies are hosting programs Saturday, Oct. 24, in conjunction with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
The public is is invited to dispose of prescriptions for people or pets that are no longer needed or that are out of date, no questions asked. The drugs will be packaged up for proper disposal.
In Manchester, residents may drop unwanted drugs off behind the Manchester Police Station, 10 Central St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Essex, the Police Department is partnering with the town Board of Health to hold its prescription drug take-back program at the police station, 24 Martin St., also from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Rockport police department is not holding a drug take-back event at this time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester and Essex police departments have secure kiosks located in their station lobbies that are accessible 24 hours a day, year-round for those who cannot make it to the drop-events, or may have a need to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs throughout the year.
Items that will be accepted at the Manchester and Essex events are:
* Liquid products, such as cough syrup, sealed in their original container.
* Medications in their original container or by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box.
Not acceptable are:
* Intravenous solutions, injectables, and syringes, due to potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens.
* Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine.
Gloucester also accepts used needles and syringes at the police station, 197 Main St., as do the North Shore Health Project, 5 Center St., and Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St. at the main Fisher entrance.