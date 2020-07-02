ROCKPORT — Two new businesses have opened their doors downtown — Sea & Cellar, a cheese and craft beverage store in Dock Square, and Cleod, an artisan glassware shop on Bearskin Neck.
Both businesses were welcomed with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon hosted by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m excited for everyone in town,” said Mechelle Brown, Rockport’s community engagement coordinator. “To have such talented artists creating these wonderful crafts and a store that provides the best beers and wines, it’s a treat for everyone.”
Sea & Cellar celebrated its opening day Thursday afternoon. Selectman Paul Murphy, who was just elected to his fourth term this week, was the shop’s first customer.
“Our specialty is biodynamic wine,” said shop owner Lindsay Porter. “It’s like the next-level crazy of organic. The wine is made using old-fashioned methods and without any added chemicals.”
The shop also carries a wide selection of locally produced craft beer and gourmet cheeses.
“We’re always actively looking to expand,” Porter said. “We hope to have prepared meals in the future, but right now we have pre-packaged food to start out.”
Before Sea & Cellar, Porter, who was born and raised in Rockport, worked as a server at Roy Moore’s Fish Shack. It wasn’t until 2016, when town officials started to discuss the possibility of having alcohol stores in town, that Porter began planning her own business.
In 2018, residents voted in favor of allowing two prospective “gourmet or specialty food stores” in town to hold liquor licenses. So far, Sea & Cellar is the only shop that holds the license.
“We saw an opportunity” not only with selling beer and wine in a formerly dry town, Porter said, but “there’s really nothing available for day trippers to purchase clean, organic food. We’re very much in the farmers market mentality.”
The first day open, Porter said, was busy. Her husband, John, helped man the front counter throughout the day.
“I’ve been putting him to work,” she laughed.
A couple feet down on Bearskin Neck, Cleod was celebrating its first week open to the public. The business offers distinctly designed glass cups, vases, bowls and jugs.
“(The products being sold at Cleod) are focused on clean lines and bright colors,” explained James McLeod, who co-owns the shop with his wife, Elizabeth. “Our view is, if you’re using something every day, it should be made with love instead of something that’s mass produced.”
The McLeods are behind the Bubble Factory glassblowing studio in Essex. Originally from the Boston area, they moved to Cape Ann in 2016 and opened the studio in an old Choate Street barn. In addition to manufacturing custom-made glass pieces, the staff at Bubble Factory offer glassblowing classes and public events.
“Everyone in Cape Ann has been fantastic,” said James McLeod. “(Rockport and Essex) are truly wonderful.”
Although the nation is in the midst of a global pandemic, people all around Massachusetts are finally stepping out this summer to visit shops and restaurants during phase two of Gov. Charlie Baker’s state reopening plan.
“It’s exciting and scary at the same time,” Porter said about opening a shop at this time. “We’re used to a big tourist season around this time, but we’re rolling with the punches.”
James McLeod, on the other hand, is less concerned about opening up Cleod.
“If anyone is good at dealing with a shuffling financial situation, it’s artists,” he joked. “We had a good starting weekend, and with training our new employees, this has been a really good speed for us. Also, we hope to start classes back up at the Bubble Factory real soon.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.