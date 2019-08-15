Governor vacationing in Gloucester again

If you see a 6-foot-6 man that looks like the governor taking in the local sites, it just might be Charlie Baker.
With the Legislature out on its August recess, the state's chief executive is on his own version of a summer vacation.
He and First Lady Lauren Baker are spending this week and next in Gloucester, about 20 miles up the North Shore from their Swampscott home.
Baker made similar trips in in late July or early August in 2016 and 2017, when his family stayed in an unidentified private residence.
The governor’s parents formerly owned a house in Rockport.
Those seeking to play their own game of “Where’s Charlie” may be disappointed. By most counts, the 6-foot-6 governor has been adept at staying out of sight while relaxing during past visits. The only sighting by a Times reader in 2016 was when Baker was spotted in the aisles of Market Basket in the Gloucester Crossing complex.
A Baker spokesman said the governor's office will resume sending out schedules of his public events the week of Aug. 26. Baker's sole public event this week was on Wednesday, at an event in Medford unveiling new Orange Line cars, and on Saturday he greeted Vice President Mike Pence at the airport in Nantucket.
Baker, Senate President Karen Spilka, and House Speaker Robert DeLeo typically do not gather for their semi-regular Monday afternoon leadership meetings during August, when the pace of legislative activity slows.
While in Gloucester, Baker will remain in contact with his Cabinet and senior staff, press secretary Brendan Moss said.
Material from Katie Lannan of the State House News Service was used in this report.
