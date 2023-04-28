After several moves over the years, the Grace Center has come out of the church basement and found a new home on Main Street.
The free day resource center serves 40 to 50 guests a day who may be homeless or in transition to more permanent housing, older adults, those who are disabled, or those who feel isolated and just want a sense of community.
This month, it settled into a bright and airy home at the former Moose Lodge at 264 Main St. The center is hosting a community open house there on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Inside, you’ll find houseplants in the windows, a large screen TV, a full kitchen with a walk-in fridge, and a piano by the door.
A sign with rope spelling out “welcome” and a life ring with “Grace Center” on it hangs above the front desk.
While Grace Center’s serving of breakfast and lunch is important, Case Manager Andrea “Dre” Collins said, “We are also a safe place for sort of anyone who’s in transition or moving in or moving out or not living in a stable place right now.”
Guests can find transportation, health screenings, showers and legal services. Many come from the overnight Action Shelter not far away on Main Street.
“It’s a place to go and they have awesome resources,” said guest Bob Anderton, 39, of Gloucester. Anderton said he’s in transition, looking for a place to live.
Anderton said Grace Center is a safe environment, and beside the two meals, it has helped him get a new ID and a replacement Social Security card, and straightened out his MassHealth and SNAP (food stamp) benefits.
Once a member of the Moose Lodge, Anderton was was struck by the space’s transformation with its new flooring and lighting.
“This is beautiful,” Anderton said, noting how vibrant the room’s new paint job is compared to look of the former private club, which he described as dark, dingy and smoke-filled.
Until a few weeks ago, Grace Center was housed at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church at 10 Church St. Grace Center has moved from church to church several times over the past 12 years or so. It was even located in the Gloucester House restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic while the restaurant was closed.
“To think, in just the few years I’ve been around we’ve had three different homes and I’ll be honest, I don’t think we’ve missed a beat,” said Lifebridge President Jason Etheridge. “The spirit of the Grace Center is definitely the people, it’s not the location.”
It made sense “to sort of come out of the basement of the church and come into a more wide-open location,” Etheridge said. “We were lucky enough to find this space after looking for six months to find a space.”
The new Grace Center now consists of two rooms connected by a large opening that allows two separate programs to run at the same time. Having their own space allows them to control their hours, allowing them to stay open longer on a frigid night. They could even open on a Saturday or Sunday, Etheridge said.
Grace Center is a now a community of Salem-based nonprofit Lifebridge, whose programs include the Seeds of Hope shelter on Margin Street in Salem, the River House emergency shelter for men in Beverly and the Lifebridge Thrift Shop in Salem. Grace Center became a part of Lifebridge in 2018.
Hundreds of volunteers come through each week to cook, serve food or work with the guests. There are also three staff members on at all times during the day.
Volunteer Danielle Pratl of Gloucester said she both volunteers and works part time at the center.
“It’s super rewarding,” said Pratl, who also works at a restaurant. “Serving people is my calling so when I’m here and I serve people … they are the nicest, sweetest most grateful people I’ve ever met.”
Grace Center works with organizations such as The Open Door on Emerson Avenue, which provides the food. Action Inc., which works on homelessness prevention, is nearby, and so too is the Veterans Affairs medical clinic on Main Street for veterans. Etheridge said service providers make visits, including a doctor who comes once a week. The center offers case management and activities such as yoga and art therapy.
Etheridge credited the Gloucester Police Department’s Community Impact Unit as an essential partner.
“I think them moving closer to downtown makes them more accessible,” said the unit’s Community Navigator Tito Rodriguez. “Though they were accessible before, now they are in the heart of stuff. and I think having them downtown is a plus.”
The Grace Center is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breakfast is served 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch is served at noon.
