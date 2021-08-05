Grade issues found at Halibut Point parking lot  

ROCKPORT — The state Department of Conservation & Recreation is seeking an amendment to a town permit after grading at the Halibut Point State Park parking lot came in higher than expected.
The town Conservation Commission will make a decision on whether it will increase the grading limits for the lot at its next meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Jessica Rowcroft, the Department of Conservation & Recreation’s preservation planner and project manager, sent a letter to town Conservation Agent Bert Comins on June 30 detailing what caused these grading issues.
“During the current ongoing project the underlying ledge was discovered to be significantly higher than anticipated, as the subgrade of the former paved lot was not prepared to the standards we had anticipated,” Rowcroft’s letter reads. “In order to keep the size, shape, and layout of the parking lot the same, and ledge drilling and removal to a minimum, the overall grading was quickly revised to account of the unforeseen conditions...”
Sections of the lot vary in height, according to the Department of Conservation & Recreation, with some points more than a foot higher than what the originally permit from the Conservation Commission allows.
Bio-retention berms along the edges of the lot were raised order to keep its drainage system intact.
The Department of Conservation & Recreation also is requesting to plant new bushes at a detention basin on Gott Avenue to better mitigate runoff from the lot’s new inclines.
“We are proposing to replace the meadow grasses with native Rhus aromatica “Grow- Low” (Aromatic Sumac) on the north and east edges of this basin,” Rowcroft wrote. “This shrub will grow to 24 inches high and form a naturalized groundcover that will stabilize the steeper slope, require less maintenance, and provide more diversity within the plantings around the improved parking lot.”
Representatives with the Department of Conservation & Recreation were unable to comment by Wednesday’s Gloucester Daily Times deadline.
This spring, protesters rallied against the Department of Conservation & Recreation for removing trees bordering Gott Avenue, the parking lot’s south and west edges and on various the traffic islands as part of the projecy. More than 30 trees were felled.
The Department of Conservation & Recreation stated the trees it removed were either diseased or dying.
Native trees that are expected to live longer and be more resilient will be planted in their place.
