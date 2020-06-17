ESSEX — Jeannine Stanley and Sue Hardy arrived at Essex Elementary School on Tuesday morning for what they thought would be an end-of-year celebration for students. To the two staffers' surprise, the celebration was actually for them.
A motorcade of students greeted Stanley and Hardy, both of whom are retiring, one by one in front of Essex Elementary. According to Nicole Curcuru, a third-grade teacher who helped organize the event with other Essex Elementary staff, around 130 former and current students participated in the send-off.
"I felt honored and loved," said Stanley, who served as a second-grade teacher for the past 29 years. Her last day on the job is this Friday. "I've always felt that there because it's such a strong community. It was just a lot of fun. With everything that's been going on...to have that moment was tremendous."
Hardy joined Essex Elementary in 1987 as a reading teacher. From there, she moved on to teach fourth grade before transitioning to the school's librarian.
"The school is a very special place," Hardy said. "It has a special place in my heart. It's my second home. The staff is all very supportive and caring of the students and each other — all those wonderful things that make a wonderful community."
Wally Mears, once one of Hardy's fourth-grade students who now works at Jungle Printing Inc. in Essex, made purple T-shirts for participants to wear, which read, "You are the best books on the shelves. Good luck on your next chapter in life."
"Many of the parents we service now, they had (Stanley and Hardy) as teachers," Curcuru said. "They've serviced generations."
For example, Sgt. Daniel Bruce, the Essex police officer who led the parade, had both Stanley and Hardy as teachers. His children are now enrolled at Essex Elementary.
"They've been such a driving force in the teachers' union as well as being excellent role models for new teachers through the years," Curcuru continued. "Under normal circumstances, they would've had their moment to say their goodbyes to students and staff on Field Day. Due to COVID-19, obviously, they weren't given that opportunity to get that closure. So we wanted a way to honor them and their commitment to the community."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.